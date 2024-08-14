ASAPP Solutions for the Contact Center Now Available in AWS Marketplace

ASAPP’s AI cloud solutions give contact centers generative automation, agent augmentation, and interaction intelligence .

"Companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to modernize their contact centers but still face the trade-off between good customer service and cost," said Gustavo Sapoznik, ASAPP's founder and CEO, in a statement. "We set out to address this by assembling one of the most extensive AI research teams in the world with a laser focus on the user experience. The result is AI solutions that drive digital adoption, can be flexibly deployed and easily integrated, and deliver on business outcomes."