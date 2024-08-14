ASAPP Solutions for the Contact Center Now Available in AWS Marketplace

ASAPP has made its contact center software available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ASAPP’s AI cloud solutions give contact centers generative automation, agent augmentation, and interaction intelligence .

"Companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to modernize their contact centers but still face the trade-off between good customer service and cost," said Gustavo Sapoznik, ASAPP's founder and CEO, in a statement. "We set out to address this by assembling one of the most extensive AI research teams in the world with a laser focus on the user experience. The result is AI solutions that drive digital adoption, can be flexibly deployed and easily integrated, and deliver on business outcomes."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library