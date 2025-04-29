8x8 Updates 8x8 Platform for CX

8x8, a contact center and unified communication systems provider, has enhanced its 8x8 Platform for CX with improvements across its 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Work, 8x8 Communication APIs, 8x8 Secure Pay, and 8x8 Engage solutions.

The latest innovations across the platform include the following:

RCS Business Messaging for 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Communication APIs;

Support for Apple Pay or Google Pay via 8x8 Secure Pay;

AI-powered interaction summaries;

Intelligent chat summaries;

The Compose with AI Chat Assistant, with tone presets like professional, casual, empathetic, expanded, or concise;

Updates to screen reader compatibility across 8x8 Work to drive compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAGs)

Custom Dictionaries for Transcription Accuracy, improving transcription precision by teaching the system industry-specific terms, proper names and business-specific jargon within the 8x8 Admin Console;

8x8 AI Agent Boost, embedded directly within 8x8 Agent Workspace, for contextual, AI-powered support to contact center agents in real time;

Expanded Post-Call Intelligence with 8x8 Engage and 8x8 Conversation IQ, including sentiment analysis, talk-time breakdowns, and keyword/topic tracking automatically extracted from recordings or call logs;.

Enhanced Queue Management Features for 8x8 Engage, including the ability to pause queues during active calls or meetings and Smarter Call Handling with 8x8 Frontdesk Enhancements, allowing users to identify and decline calls coming into a queue; and

Support for the Yealink W90 Multi-Cell DECT System, enabling seamless call handling and scalability for larger facilities.