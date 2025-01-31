8x8 Updates 8x8 Platform for CX

8x8, a contact center and communications systems provider, has expanded the 8x8 Platform for CX with Secure Pay capabilities, artificial intelligence-powered 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant innovations, and new customer engagement and employee collaboration enhancements.

The enhancements include the following:

Expanded 8x8 Secure Pay digital payments functionality with the assistance of an agent or fully automated with an interactive voice response and across voice and digital channel options like SMS and email.

Secured, AI-powered payments through 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for a fully automated path to process payments by either speaking payment details or entering the information via the phone keypad.

Voice Intelligent Directory for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant with the new Voice Intelligent Directory. Callers simply speak their requests and the AI matches them to a comprehensive directory through integration with 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work.

8x8 Knowledge Base Shortcuts and Inserts to help contact center agents find relevant articles and insert pre-populated FAQ replies directly into chats or emails, and share articles as links or text within messages.

Enhanced Interaction Retrieval Widget for Proactive Monitoring in 8x8 Supervisor Workspace to empower supervisors to locate all contact center interactions, including voice calls, digital messages, transcriptions from 8x8 Speech Analytics, and voicemails and access key details, such as the interaction's date and time, source, agent name, duration, and options to playback or download interactions.

8x8 Meetings Assets Sharing for participant lists, recordings, screenshots, chats, transcriptions, summaries, action items, and links to shared files.

Mobile Device Management Support for Retail for streamlined, credential-free authentication for shared devices.

Desk Phones Multicast Paging for< broadcasting of instant audio announcements on supported Yealink phones and the Algo 8180.

Connect Multi-channel Sender, allowing users to launch text-to-speech messaging campaigns directly on 8x8 Connect multi-channel sender.