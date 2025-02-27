8x8 Partners with SpinSci

8x8, a contact center and unified communication systems provider, is partnering with SpinSci Technologies< to deliver a patient care solution that integrates 8x8 Contact Center with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems such as EPIC, Oracle Cerner, AthenaHealth, and Meditech.
The partnership enables improved patient engagement, streamlined healthcare workflows, secure and compliant data management, and claims processing. It empowers healthcare organizations with conversational artificial intelligence-powered chatbots for personalized self-service, including appointment scheduling, two-way SMS reminders to reduce missed appointments, and video-supported remote consultations. 8x8 analytics provide a holistic view of all interactions, including speech and sentiment analysis to ensure compliance and improve overall performance and patient engagement.
SpinSci's Patient Assist Technology provides high-touch assistance via any digital channel, giving agents a 360-degree view of the patient record.
"Since joining the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, our customers are seeing even more meaningful improvements that positively impact the lives of countless patients" said Rohit Potaraju, vice president of product at SpinSci Technologies, in a statement. "Our goal is to provide the best experience for care teams and patients, and we look forward to the impact we will make alongside 8x8."
"Transforming patient care isn't just a goal, it's a necessity," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "Our partnership with SpinSci Technologies and the integration of its Patient Assist technology with the 8x8 Contact Center represents an innovative solution that redefines how healthcare organizations orchestrate and elevate patient engagement while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. This integration isn't just about streamlining processes, it's about empowering care teams to deliver unmatched, personalized experiences that set a new standard for excellence in patient care."