8x8 Partners with SpinSci

8x8, a contact center and unified communication systems provider, is partnering with SpinSci Technologies< to deliver a patient care solution that integrates 8x8 Contact Center with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems such as EPIC, Oracle Cerner, AthenaHealth, and Meditech.

The partnership enables improved patient engagement, streamlined healthcare workflows, secure and compliant data management, and claims processing. It empowers healthcare organizations with conversational artificial intelligence-powered chatbots for personalized self-service, including appointment scheduling, two-way SMS reminders to reduce missed appointments, and video-supported remote consultations. 8x8 analytics provide a holistic view of all interactions, including speech and sentiment analysis to ensure compliance and improve overall performance and patient engagement.

SpinSci's Patient Assist Technology provides high-touch assistance via any digital channel, giving agents a 360-degree view of the patient record.