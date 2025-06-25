8x8 Launches Verif8

8x8, a provider of contact center and communication solutions, today introduced 8x8 Verif8, an omnichannel one-time password (OTP) solution for authentication.

8x8 Verif8 helps organizations proactively protect customers with reliable, multichannel authentication via SMS, voice, and Viber.

"Security is no longer a back-end concern; it's a front-line experience," said Igor Mostovoy, product director for CPaaS at 8x8, , in a statement. "With 8x8 Verif8, we're giving businesses a faster, easier way to protect customers and reduce fraud without heavy lift or added cost."

8x8 Verif8 provides the following:

  • Rapid self-service onboarding.
  • Pre-approved Sender IDs.
  • API integration.
  • Omnichannel delivery of OTPs via SMS, voice, and Viber.
  • Same-Day Go-Live with pre-built templates in 43 languages and ready-to-use Sender IDs.
  • Real-Time Insights to track OTP performance, delivery rates, and user behavior in one real-time dashboard.

8x8 Verif8 runs on 8x8's CPaaS layer, a core part of the 8x8 Platform for CX.

