8x8 Launches Platform-Wide Upgrades

8x8, a business communications platform provider, today launched a series of artificial intelligence-powered platform updates to reduce handle times, improve forecast accuracy, and create seamless customer journeys and connected teams.

The latest updates across the 8x8 Platform for CX focus on faster resolution, smarter operations, and more natural engagement across channels.

"We're not AI-washing at 8x8; we're strategically building it into every part of our platform to reduce operational friction and enhance customer experiences," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Our focus is on real impact: seamless service, simpler workflows, and smarter decision-making across the customer journey. With these updates, we're proving that AI isn't just a feature layer, it's a force multiplier when embedded into a unified platform."

The changes across the 8x8 Platform include the following: