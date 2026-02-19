8x8 Launches Platform-Wide Upgrades

8x8, a business communications platform provider, today launched a series of artificial intelligence-powered platform updates to reduce handle times, improve forecast accuracy, and create seamless customer journeys and connected teams.
The latest updates across the 8x8 Platform for CX focus on faster resolution, smarter operations, and more natural engagement across channels.
"We're not AI-washing at 8x8; we're strategically building it into every part of our platform to reduce operational friction and enhance customer experiences," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Our focus is on real impact: seamless service, simpler workflows, and smarter decision-making across the customer journey. With these updates, we're proving that AI isn't just a feature layer, it's a force multiplier when embedded into a unified platform."
The changes across the 8x8 Platform include the following:
- Customer 360 turns 8x8 Agent Workspace into a unified customer hub, helping agents deliver more personalized, elevated CX with cross-channel history, profile context, and AI-driven insights such as sentiment and top topics into one view.
- 8x8 Workforce Management s now available with every 8x8 Contact Center package, allowing organizations to streamline forecasting, scheduling, and shift management.
- 8x8 Work helps teams stay connected and responsive with enhanced controls for scaling meetings, simplifying navigation for WCAG compliance, and improving staff coverage with real-time visibility and self-service controls.
- Businesses can engage with customers in WhatsApp through interactive flows and one-tap voice calling.
- Automated MM Lite onboarding and WhatsApp Business App + Cloud API co-existence let users expand campaigns and automation, ensuring data protection in fast moving environments.