8x8 Extends AI Across the Entire Organization

8x8, a business communications platform provider, is extending artificial intelligence routing, and automation to every customer team and function with its latest platform releases, moving beyond the contact center to address the full organization.

The updates span conversation intelligence, AI agent development, expert routing, front-line communications, and workforce management. They include the following:

8x8 Pulse, which turns every call, meeting, email, and support interaction into governed company memory that is actionable for the whole organization, not just the team that had the conversation.

8x8 Resolve, a new critical communications solution that brings incident and emergency alerting to front-line workforces.

8x8 AI Routing, which dynamically matches every customer to the best available expert anywhere in the organization. Users can automate skills management using AI that analyzes rich interaction data, including transcripts, sentiment, and historical patterns to build and suggest skill configurations.

8x8 AI Studio now supports multiple AI models, voice-powered agent building, and one-click connectors to 11 third-party business tools, a.

The 8x8 App Store, which offers easy, self-serve capability extensions.

A native integration with Synthflow, extending AI voice capabilities for joint customers within the existing platform.

8x8 Workforce Management (WFM), which now includes forecasting and scheduling improvements.