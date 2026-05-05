8x8 Extends 8x8 Platform for CX with AI, Analytics, Authentication, and Integrations

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has updated the 8x8 Platform for CX with new capabilities forartificial intelligence agent development, analytics, mobile authentication, and managing frontline teams.
"These updates didn't come from a roadmap exercise; every capability that we introduce exists because a customer hit a wall," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "They couldn't see what was happening in their queues, or they couldn't get AI off the ground without a six-month integration project, or they were losing customers at login. We build because customers need it, and these gaps were actually costing people."
New capabilities include the following:
- 8x8 AI Studio, which removes integration bottlenecks that stall many AI deployments. Teams describe what they need in plain language; the AI Builder builds, tests, and deploys voice and digital AI agents directly on the 8x8 Platform for CX.
- The 8x8 Integration SDK, enabling technology partners and customers to build, deploy, and scale CRM integrations, including homegrown and industry-specific platforms, directly into the 8x8 Platform for CX.
- New dashboards in 8x8 Work Analytics, which give IT teams live visibility into call queues, call quality, unreturned calls, and device health.
- 8x8 Engage, which brings queue visibility, accountability, and workflow structure to front-line and expert teams.
- 8x8 Focus Time Metrics that tracks how agents distribute focus across simultaneous interactions, including duration and frequency per conversation, so supervisors can coach on actual behavior and staff appropriately for digital volume.
- 8x8 Silent Mobile Authentication, which verifies users in the background using carrier network intelligence, GSMA Open Gateway.