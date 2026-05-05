8x8 Extends 8x8 Platform for CX with AI, Analytics, Authentication, and Integrations

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has updated the 8x8 Platform for CX with new capabilities forartificial intelligence agent development, analytics, mobile authentication, and managing frontline teams.

"These updates didn't come from a roadmap exercise; every capability that we introduce exists because a customer hit a wall," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "They couldn't see what was happening in their queues, or they couldn't get AI off the ground without a six-month integration project, or they were losing customers at login. We build because customers need it, and these gaps were actually costing people."

New capabilities include the following: