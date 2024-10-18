8x8 Extends 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for Enhanced Voice and Digital Customer Engagement

8x8, a business communications and customer experience platforms provider, has expanded the availability of artificial intelligence-powered voice support for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, a conversational AI solution with virtual agents, enables businesses to create self-service experiences. It now supports human-like voice as well as digital interactions across multiple regions and languages to deliver automation and personalized experiences at scale.

AI-powered voice self-service enables the automation of customer interactions to resolve issues, such as managing healthcare appointments, sales support and order management for retail purchases, paying utility and financial service bills, solving routine IT issues in professional services organizations, and managing travel and hospitality reservations.

In addition to now offering fully intelligent virtual agent capabilities, voice support for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant can respond to intent and provide human-like responses.

Key features of voice self-service for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant include the following:

Complete customer context delivered to the agent upon connection, .

Graphical scripting tools so a single bot can be built and deployed across any channel, such as voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat, among others.

Rich conversation insights with analytics, monitoring, and reporting for advanced customer journey visibility.

Turnkey integrations with CRM systems.

"As customer demands and expectations continue to change, it's imperative that organizations meet these expectations head on by providing enhanced, seamless support and customer service options," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Whether it's managing a retail order, scheduling a healthcare appointment, help assembling a new product, or any number of other customer support issues, by adding voice support to 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant we are providing yet another way for organizations to engage with their customers through highly personalized, readily available services and support."

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is delivered as part of the 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, outbound messaging, secure payment capture, and SMS capabilities.