8x8 Expands Secure Pay Globally

8x8, a business communications platform provider, expanded the global availability of 8x8 Secure Pay, a unified payments solution that helps organizations accelerate collections, reduce manual workload, and deliver a more convenient customer experience across digital channels, all while meeting key regulatory compliance requirements.

Part of the 8x8 Platform for CX, 8x8 Secure Pay can be combined with 8x8 Proactive Outreach and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, to deliver automated outreach, conversational AI, and secure one-click payment options so customers can get questions answered and complete payments quickly, while organizations reduce the cost and effort of human-driven collection workflows and automated initiatives.

8x8 Secure Pay empowers organizations to do the following:

Reach customers via SMS, email, chatbot, or interactive voice response system.

Enable fast, secure, one-click payment options using secure payment links, digital wallets, card payments, or IVR-based payment flows.

Seamlessly transfer to a live agent when needed, maintaining context to avoid frustration and repeat explanations.

Ensure stronger security, including PCI DSS-compliant processes that remove sensitive data from agent handling.