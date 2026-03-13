8x8 Expands General Availability of 8x8 Engage

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has made 8x8 Engage available globally across all of 8x8's channels.

"The way organizations deliver customer experience has fundamentally changed," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "They need every customer-facing team to engage with consistency, intelligence, and accountability. To do this, we're bringing advanced customer engagement tools out of the contact center and making them available and easily accessible to front-line teams across the organization. With 8x8 Engage now generally available globally, including through our channel partners, we're making that possible at enterprise scale, on the same unified platform our customers already rely on."