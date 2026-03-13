8x8 Expands General Availability of 8x8 Engage

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has made 8x8 Engage available globally across all of 8x8's channels.

"The way organizations deliver customer experience has fundamentally changed," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "They need every customer-facing team to engage with consistency, intelligence, and accountability. To do this, we're bringing advanced customer engagement tools out of the contact center and making them available and easily accessible to front-line teams across the organization. With 8x8 Engage now generally available globally, including through our channel partners, we're making that possible at enterprise scale, on the same unified platform our customers already rely on."

Built natively on the 8x8 Platform for CX, 8x8 Engage delivers the following:

  • Mobile-ready engagement for teams working across dynamic environments;
  • CRM-integrated customer context;
  • AI-generated summaries and sentiment analysis;
  • Intelligent routing and queue management with real-time workload visibility; and
  • Unified governance and analytics, including end-to-end visibility into customer journeys across all customer-facing teams.

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