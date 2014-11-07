8x8 Enhances Its Cloud CX Platform

8x8, a business communications and customer experience solutions provider, has enhanced the 8x8 cloud platform with artificial intelligence-powered transcriptions in 8x8 Contact Center, improved call quality for Azure virtual desktop environments, and more extensive customer engagement capabilities.

The recent platform innovations to enhance customer and employee engagement include the following:

Increased AI-powered language support and accuracy for 8x8 Contact Center powered by the latest OpenAI Whisper model. 8x8 doubled the number of supported languages for live web chat translation, with expanded text-to-speech capabilities that offer support for more than 40 languages, unlocking enhanced analytics, interaction insights, and performance metrics that span the 8x8 platform.

8x8 Contact Center Video Elevation, which provides agents with one-way video capabilities to troubleshoot issues and capture exact geolocations and sscreenshots of what is being shown.

Extended availability of 8x8 Supervisor Workspace with a new user interface.

Improved Quality for Azure Virtual Desktop Environments with an 8x8 Work integration to improve the quality of audio calls. This optimization is specifically designed for telephony users working within an Azure Virtual Desktop environment.

Bulk messaging support, allowing SMS messages to be sent to up to 50 numbers or contacts at once in 8x8 Work. Additionally, a bulk SMS message room is created to provide details around when and to whom each message was sent allowing recipients and responses to be managed individually.

Enhanced call queue management with a new Public API for call queues and real-time and historical analytics data directly in 8x8 Work.

8x8 CPaaS integration with Descope's customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform.

Voice Bots for Billing and Payments, automating payment reminders, debt negotiations, and more. Organizations also get number anonymization and can follow up with SMS and capture every interaction with call recording and speech recognition.