8x8 Delivers AI-Powered Platform Innovations

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, has enhanced the 8x8 cloud platform by extending 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant to support voice interactions and adding AI capabilities spanning the entire 8x8 platform.

Platform innovations include the following:

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant Support for Voice, extending the 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant conversational AI solution to support human-like voice as well as digital interactions across multiple regions and languages .

Improved AI-powered transcriptions with greater accuracy and expanded language support.

AI summarization for external CRMs, such as Salesforce, Zoho, or other leading providers. Contact center agents on active calls can access the AI summarization from previous calls.

External AI Summarization Plug-in for 8x8 Contact Center so businesses can access summarizations from third-party AI solutions within their workspaces.

Meeting summarizations.

Interact for Proactive Outreach, which enables direct communication with customers at scale via SMS and WhatsApp messaging channels, with inbound messages seamlessly routed to the contact center for agents or bots to handle.

Supervisor Workspace Mobile, an intuitive, mobile-first designed interface with single-value widgets and quick access to the most common configuration options.

8x8 Admin Console UI available in French-Canadian.

Silent Mobile Authentication for CPaaS Customers, which provides mobile verification of phone numbers based on their network IP.

Native WhatsApp integrations into customer engagement platforms CleverTap and MoEngage.

WhatsApp Campaign Scheduler, for automating communication workflows and ensuring timely, consistent content delivery.

"Driving business success starts and ends with understanding what our customers want and need and then providing solutions that allow customers to meet those needs from anywhere within their organizations," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "The continued pace of innovation at 8x8, including our focus in AI-driven and automated workflows across the platform, ensures that we are providing organizations with the solutions they need to bridge traditional gaps in the customer journey, thereby helping our customers deliver superior customer engagement across their entire organization every step of the way."

The 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform includes contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and& SMS capabilities.