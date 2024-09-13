8x8 Adds Video Engagement to 8x8 Contact Center

8x8, a business communications and customer experience platform provider, has expanded the availability of Video Elevation capabilities to 8x8 Contact Center.

The new digital engagement capabilities enable contact center agents to visually diagnose and resolve issues and evaluate and determine the best course of action on a case-by-case basis. They can share a secure, one-way video link via SMS, allowing customers to grant the agent permission to see their mobile device cameras and geolocations in real time.

Video recording history can be found in the 8x8 Agent Workspace and still screenshots, metadata, and the recordings themselves are stored within the 8x8 CRM. 8x8 supports up to 130 days of hot storage and up to 10 years of cold storage for expanded coverage of video recordings.

"The ability to elevate customer support issues to video is an incredible way to optimize contact center operations while driving a higher level of customer experience and satisfaction," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "The new one-way video capabilities reduce average handling times and increase first contact resolution for so many industries, including retail, manufacturing, and housing, while also improving the contact center agent experience, empowering them to provide faster, more seamless customer support."

Video Elevation is part of 8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities.