8x8 Adds AI Enhancements Across Its CX Platform

8x8, providers of an integrated customer experience platform, is expanding intelligent automation across its platform.

By unifying contact center, unified communications, and communications APIs into a single, AI-enabled platform, the 8x8 Platform for CX empowers organizations to deliver personalized service, improve efficiency, and drive smarter collaboration.

"We're entering a new era of customer experience, one where AI doesn't replace the human connection, it elevates it," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Our platform delivers AI that's usable, flexible, and proven. The 8x8 Platform for CX helps teams work smarter, serve faster, and deliver real results. These momentum metrics show more than growing customer engagement; they're validation of our customer-first approach to innovation."

Recent innovations using integrated AI include the following: