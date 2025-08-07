8x8 Adds AI Enhancements Across Its CX Platform

8x8, providers of an integrated customer experience platform, is expanding intelligent automation across its platform.
By unifying contact center, unified communications, and communications APIs into a single, AI-enabled platform, the 8x8 Platform for CX empowers organizations to deliver personalized service, improve efficiency, and drive smarter collaboration.
"We're entering a new era of customer experience, one where AI doesn't replace the human connection, it elevates it," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Our platform delivers AI that's usable, flexible, and proven. The 8x8 Platform for CX helps teams work smarter, serve faster, and deliver real results. These momentum metrics show more than growing customer engagement; they're validation of our customer-first approach to innovation."
Recent innovations using integrated AI include the following:
- 8x8 Smart Assist + Conversation Intelligence, which analyzes 100 percent of customer interactions in the contact center to deliver real-time AI guidance that helps agents reduce churn, increase conversions, and stay compliant. Built-in sentiment and intent analysis empowers leaders to scale coaching and quality assurance.
- 8x8 Secure Pay's expanded coverage now enables secure, automated payments through virtual agents and interactive voice response systems. Customers receive secure links via SMS or email to complete transactions using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit cards.
- 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant Knowledge AI now transforms static content like PDFs, web pages, and training files into dynamic, AI-powered self-service. With 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant xApps, customers can input complex data digitally and transition back to voice without losing context.
- 8x8 Agent Workspace integrates Meltwater social listening to monitor, filter, and route content from platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, all within the agent's existing workspace. Teams can respond faster, track sentiment trends, and ensure every message reaches the right agent at the right time.
- JourneyAPI enables organizations to track every leg of customer interactions across transfers, queues, and teams by pulling related calls into a single API view. It allows teams to trace the full journey, assess service quality, and access unified performance metrics programmatically.
- AI-powered chat summarization now automatically detects the conversation's language and applies the appropriate linguistic model.