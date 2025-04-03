8x8 Adds 4 Solutions to Its Platform for CX

Contact center and unified communications systems provider 8x8 this week introduced several additions, including 8x8 Engage, support for RCS messaging, Journey IQ, and AI Orchestrator, to its 8x8 Platform for CX.

8x8 Engage offers expanded availability for digital channels, including voice, video, SMS, Viber, WhatsApp, email, and RCS Business Messaging. With 8x8 Engage, customer-facing employees outside the contact center can now deliver personalized interactions across channels while maintaining the flexibility, autonomy, and agility as it relates to their work loads. Users can transition between channels, such as elevating a voice call to a one-way video stream, without disrupting continuity and context. The app, which is fully optimized for mobile devices, also equips employees across all customer touchpoints with a complete, real-time view of each customer's history, preferences, and sentiment

8x8 AI Orchestrator allows organizations to create decision flows and orchestration across multiple bots and vendor solutions. Users can choose and manage the AI capabilities they need while surfacing real-time sentiment and allowing for seamless transitions between bots and humans. This also enables 8x8 Contact Center to support AI-based routing and conversation workflows, regardless of which AI bot they are interacting with, to offer seamless experiences that meet customer needs.

8x8 JourneyIQ enables businesses to track, predict, and optimize every step of the customer journey across all channels, departments, and touchpoints. It unifies customer interaction data across cloud unified communication, contact center, and communication platform system APIs, providing a complete view of every customer and their journey. It maps every touchpoint, including agent handoffs, back-office involvement, and resolution paths, and supports API integration, allowing businesses to enrich external analytics and business intelligence platforms with JourneyIQ's insights. Leveraging advanced AI, it can identify customer friction points and take proactive measures based on sentiment analysis, performance trends, and conversation summaries. It also helps identify opportunities for fine-tuning staffing, coaching, and processes in real time.