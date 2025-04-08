3CLogic and Glidefast Expand Partnership to Deliver Integrated Contact Center Solutions for ServiceNow

3CLogic, providers of a contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, has expanded its partnership with Glidefast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner. Glidefast will now act as an official reseller of 3CLogic's artificial intelligence and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings, providing clients with a fully integrated voice solution to enhance ServiceNow's CRM and Industry workflows.
3CLogic's ServiceNow-certified contact center solutions extend the Now Platform by embedding intelligent voice AI, intelligent call routing, real-time transcriptions, AI-powered speech analytics, and analytics directly into ServiceNow's workflows and products.
As an authorized reseller, Glidefast will offer 3CLogic's solutions globally alongside its full suite of ServiceNow services.
"As enterprises double down on delivering seamless service experiences, voice is emerging as a vital component in the ServiceNow ecosystem," said Brett Karl>, vice president of partner solutions and alliances at GlideFast Consulting, in a statement. "With our deep technical expertise and proven success across ServiceNow implementations, GlideFast is uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full value of our integrated voice and workflow solutions.
"We're excited to deepen our partnership with 3CLogic and bring their powerful voice capabilities directly to the ServiceNow community," Karl added. "Together, we're delivering a seamless, next-generation contact center experience that amplifies the power of the Now Platform and transforms how organizations connect with customers."