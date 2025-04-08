3CLogic and Glidefast Expand Partnership to Deliver Integrated Contact Center Solutions for ServiceNow

3CLogic, providers of a contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, has expanded its partnership with Glidefast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner. Glidefast will now act as an official reseller of 3CLogic's artificial intelligence and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings, providing clients with a fully integrated voice solution to enhance ServiceNow's CRM and Industry workflows.

3CLogic's ServiceNow-certified contact center solutions extend the Now Platform by embedding intelligent voice AI, intelligent call routing, real-time transcriptions, AI-powered speech analytics, and analytics directly into ServiceNow's workflows and products.

As an authorized reseller, Glidefast will offer 3CLogic's solutions globally alongside its full suite of ServiceNow services.