3CLogic Expands Partnership with ServiceNow

3CLogic, providers of a contact center solution built for ServiceNow, has expanded its partnership with ServiceNow to deliver an end-to-end artificial intelligence-powered solution for both employee and customer experiences. This solution combines ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM) products with 3CLogic's Customer Experience (CX) platform for a unified solution to streamline self-service and assisted service operations, reduce operational costs, and enhance both agent efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"These AI-powered solutions help businesses struggling with disconnected CRM and [contact center-as-a-service] systems. By embedding native voice controls, intelligent routing, and real-time insights directly into ServiceNow, we're delivering a seamless, scalable customer contact center experience," said Terence Chesire, vice president of product management for CRM and industry workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "This unified approach enhances both self-service and agent-assisted interactions, helping to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service quality at every touchpoint, always with a focus on delivering customers' requests."

The latest 3CLogic integration will include ServiceNow's Native Voice Controls directly embedded in the Customer Service Management (CSM) Configurable Workspace, whereby agents will be able to manage voice interactions alongside digital cases from a single platform while delivering immediate context on the caller, relevant data, and actionable guidance.

3CLogic's Real-Time Transcription (RTT) will integrate into ServiceNow's configurable agent workspace. With ServiceNow's AI capabilities, transcriptions can automatically be transformed into summaries and resolution notes. The integration will also provide managers with critical insights into service trends.

3CLogic's intelligent, channel-agnostic interaction manager will enhance ServiceNow's routing capabilities by helping ensure that all customer inquiries, whether digital or voice, are routed to the right agent based on ServiceNow context and date.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions.