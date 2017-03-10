inContact Releases Spring 2017 Version of Customer Interaction Cloud

inContact, a provider of cloud contact center software, has introduced the Spring 2017 release of its Customer Interaction Cloud, which features comprehensive omnichannel journey management, analytics-based routing, and cloud storage of customer interaction data.

"Providing a complete solution, including integrated omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, and analytics, is crucial for success in the customer service industry," said Paul Jarman, CEO of inContact, which was acquired by NICE last May, in a statement. "Our purpose-built solution helps contact centers achieve their business goals and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the modern customer service industry."

With this release, inContact provides an omnichannel experience across the customer journey and greater efficiency and detailed reporting for contact center leaders. It allows agents to simultaneously handle multiple contacts across multiple channels and even elevate from a single-channel customer interaction to a true omnichannel session. This capability is delivered natively within the My Agent eXperience (MAX) agent interface and includes the following:

Omnichannel Session Handling, supporting concurrent handling of multiple customer interactions across all digital channels;

Omnichannel Session Elevation: Agents may elevate a single-channel customer interaction to an omnichannel session by adding channels to a live interaction, such as adding voice to an existing chat conversation. It then routes and tracks these additional channels through the automatic contact distribution (ACD) process.

Omnichannel Workload Throttling: Agents now can control new contact flow.

Omnichannel Session Reporting: All reporting and dashboards have been updated to reflect customer sessions that include multiple simultaneous channels and agents that handle multiple customers across channels.

The Spring 2017 release also delivers intelligent routing, made possible by inContact's 2016 acquisition of Attensity, a provider of text-based analytics. inContact's native analytics-based routing combines natural language understanding and analytics with a sophisticated skills-based ACD that can route text-based interactions directly to the appropriate agents through topic, priority, and sentiment analysis.

New cloud storage services allow inContact users to store their data for long-term retention and execute richer, more targeted searches for improved analysis. inContact Cloud Storage Services deliver the following:

Native Storage Options: Reduce or eliminate the need for data transfer of storage, maintenance of storage infrastructure, and/or outsourcing to third-party solutions with integrated active storage, long-term storage, and automated archiving policies.

Metadata Search, enabling targeted searches via metadata tags on all files contained within long-term storage.

Optimized Data Management: Define time-to-live to determine how long each file type is retained and when a certain file type is moved to long-term storage.

With these latest innovations, inContact expands its enterprise-level, global Open Cloud Platform.