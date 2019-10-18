eGain Adds to Its Solve Customer Service Suite

eGain, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced major enhancements to its eGain Solve software suite.

eGain Solve Fall 2019 includes capabilities to accelerate digital transformation.

Among the platform additions are the following:

eGain Messaging Hub, which unleashes eGain knowledge and guidance solutions across all messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, SMS, WhatsApp Messenger, and Facebook Messenger. Businesses can launch intelligent, personalized outbound notifications from the Hub. They can automate messaging-based customer conversations with eGain Virtual Assistant with full-context, step-up escalation to human-assisted chat, and step-down transition back to the virtual assistant. Agents can serve customers across all messaging touchpoints from within the eGain Advisor Desktop with 360-degree customer interaction history.

eGain Sales Advisor, which offers best-practice process guidance based on AI technology, knowledge, and analytics. The solution also automates goal-based coaching via personalized digital engagement and A/B optimization.

eGain Virtual Assistant for Agents, which continuously monitors conversations to serve up best-practice guidance and knowledge to agents when relevant.

eGain Analytics for Amazon Connect, bringing in omnichannel analytics and customer journey insights from the Amazon Connect contact center suite.

eGain IVR Analytics, which empowers contact centers to understand customer behavior and assess customer experience inside their interactive voice response (IVR) systems. Using eGain's interactive tool, analysts can visually identify bottlenecks in IVR journeys to understand root causes for abandonment and escalation and optimize IVR pathways.