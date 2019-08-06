Vonage to Acquire Over.ai

Vonage, a business cloud communications provider, will acquire certain assets from Over.ai, a voice and conversational artificial intelligence provider for enterprise communications. Vonage is acquiring Over.ai's technical team and intellectual property from iAm+ an AI technology platform co-founded and co-owned by musician will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Vonage gains significant technology talent and expertise in conversational-related AI. Over.ai's product and engineering team of 23 will join Vonage's R&D technology hub in Israel.

Over.ai's voice and conversational AI technology platform provides intelligent virtual assistant functionality via APIs, enabling businesses to enhance their interactive voice response (IVR) systems and handle complex interactions with real-time human-like interactions over phone lines.

Vonage will incorporate the Over.ai VoAI (or "Voice over AI") technology, including its proprietary speech-to-text and natural language understanding (NLU) algorithms, into its Vonage Business Cloud (VBC) unified communications solution and the NewVoiceMedia contact center solutions.