Vonage to Acquire NewVoiceMedia

Vonage today announced that it will acquire NewVoiceMedia,a cloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, for $350 million.

The acquisition allows Vonage to combine its own cloud-based unified communications and communications platform solutions with NewVoiceMedia's pure-play cloud contact center offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia, which represents a major step forward in the realization of our strategic vision to deliver a differentiated, fully-programmable communications solution that drives more meaningful customer interactions and better outcomes for businesses," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek in a statement. "This acquisition accelerates Vonage's growth strategy and leadership position in cloud communications, strengthens our presence with global mid-market and enterprise clients, and deepens our integrations and key go-to-market relationships with CRM providers, especially Salesforce.com."

More than 700 primarily mid-market and enterprise customers rely on NewVoiceMedia for a range of customer engagement use cases, from inbound customer support to outbound sales.

"Vonage and NewVoiceMedia share a powerful vision to serve businesses with cloud communications that connect employees and enable personalized conversations with their customers and prospects," said Dennis Fois, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, who will continue to lead the company. "Together, we can help businesses create richer experiences through a state-of-the-art, global, programmable cloud communication platform."

"Vonage is acquiring a high-growth software company that brings a cloud-native contact center solution that can be integrated with Vonage's existing assets to create an expanded enterprise communications software suite and, as importantly, [more than] 400 customer experience professionals, deployed globally," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "NewVoiceMedia is particularly well-positioned to address larger-scale deployments due to its global scale and strong partnership with Salesforce.com. Additionally, the NewVoiceMedia team will be a big part of jump-starting Vonage's attack on the huge CCaaS market opportunity."