Vonage Adds Visual Engagement to Contact Center

Vonage, a cloud communications provider, has added visual engagement, artificial intelligence, and omnichannel features to its Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution. These include embedded video chat and screen sharing, virtual assistant, webchat, real-time analytics, and screen recording.

"Video chat has become a mainstream addition to people's everyday lives and shows no sign of slowing down," said Savinay Berry, executive vice president of product and engineering at Vonage, in a statement. "By embedding video into both the contact center and CRM, the most integrated offering available on the market today, we are providing yet another way for businesses to enable agents to connect with customers on the channel of their choice, providing the personalized experience today's customer expects."

Visual Engagement for Vonage Contact Center embedded in Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, or ServiceNow, enables agents to escalate any interaction to a video call with screen share capabilities with a single click.

In addition to Video Engagement, new Vonage Contact Center features include the following: