Vivantio Launches Service Management Suite

Vivantio, a provider of customer service optimization software, has launched a product suite specifically for small and midsized business-to-business service firms.

Each edition of the service management product is built for small- and midsized B2B businesses at different levels of customer service maturity. The four editions, Value, Vital, Velocit,y and Vision, are built on a unified platform.

Vivantio's suite of service management products empowers B2B service firms to enable only the features they need, aligned with their immediate needs on a platform that can scale with their businesses. The following are the four levels available:

Value: For those looking to centralize customer service operations;

Vital: For growing service teams looking to improve their operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs;

Velocity: Built to scale and meet complex service management needs across multiple teams and departments; and

Visionary: A totally flexible solution for global companies looking for white-glove service.