Vivantio Launches Service Management Suite

Vivantio, a provider of customer service optimization software, has launched a product suite specifically for small and midsized business-to-business service firms.
Each edition of the service management product is built for small- and midsized B2B businesses at different levels of customer service maturity. The four editions, Value, Vital, Velocit,y and Vision, are built on a unified platform.
Vivantio's suite of service management products empowers B2B service firms to enable only the features they need, aligned with their immediate needs on a platform that can scale with their businesses. The following are the four levels available:
- Value: For those looking to centralize customer service operations;
- Vital: For growing service teams looking to improve their operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs;
- Velocity: Built to scale and meet complex service management needs across multiple teams and departments; and
- Visionary: A totally flexible solution for global companies looking for white-glove service.
"The new suite of products helps align benefits and features for service teams that require the right set of tools and functionality to solve immediate problems," said Vivantio CEO Greg Rich in a statement. "Working collaboratively with our customers, our goal was to evaluate our entire product portfolio against our customers' service management maturity. We found we could elevate customer experience through service optimization.
"The new editions of our product allow customers to maximize their investment and to continue to drive value by providing opportunities to scale within the same product suite throughout their entire organization," Rich added.