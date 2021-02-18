VHT Partners with Amazon Web Services

VHT has begun working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide companies access to cloud-based call back and notification capabilities via its Mindful platform.
Mindful, which is built on AWS, is designed to enable customers to transition between talk and text. Through this collaboration, VHT will leverage Amazon Connect for its contact center customers globally. VHT's integration with Amazon Connect will give agents access to customer information from across channels, including email, chat, messaging, and phone, in one centralized view.
And, as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, VHT's products will be available through AWS Marketplace.
"With many enterprises focused on improving the contact center customer experience, the transition to cloud-based contact centers has accelerated," said Matt DiMaria, CEO of VHT, in a statement. "We're excited to be working with AWS to help enterprises improve and enhance their customer experience by making contact center interactions faster, more convenient, and productive."
"We are delighted to support VHT in building solutions on AWS to improve and enhance the contact center experience," said Sabina Joseph, general manager of American technology partners at AWS, in a statement. "With this integration, customers can quickly realize the benefits of VHT’s integration with Amazon Connect, through the ease of use of a SaaS offering and the scalability and reliability provided by AWS."