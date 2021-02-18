VHT Partners with Amazon Web Services

VHT has begun working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide companies access to cloud-based call back and notification capabilities via its Mindful platform.

Mindful, which is built on AWS, is designed to enable customers to transition between talk and text. Through this collaboration, VHT will leverage Amazon Connect for its contact center customers globally. VHT's integration with Amazon Connect will give agents access to customer information from across channels, including email, chat, messaging, and phone, in one centralized view.

And, as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, VHT's products will be available through AWS Marketplace.