Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk Agent Assist

Talkdesk, a provider of cloud contact center technology, today introduced Talkdesk Agent Assist, a personalized conversational assistant that proactively supports front-line agents by minimizing search and data entry tasks through Talkdesk iQ in-house artificial intelligence capabilities.

"Giving agents next-best actions in real time and removing the burden of tedious data entry will allow them to stay focused on the customer instead of worrying about the technology," said Dale Sturgill, vice president of contact center operations at EmployBridge, in a statement. "We see Talkdesk Agent Assist as a game-changer for achieving our goal to reduce agent and customer effort while driving customer satisfaction."

Talkdesk Agent Assist is powered by Talkdesk iQ native artificial intelligence (AI), providing real-time guidance to help front-line employees respond to customer needs. As customers state their needs, agents are provided answers or supporting information immediately to expedite the conversation and simplify tasks. Talkdesk Agent Assist intelligently positions information from a knowledge base or CRM as a suggested action in real time. Information captured within the agent interface can be automatically added to account profiles or work item tickets within the CRM system.

"We are excited to launch Talkdesk Agent Assist, our third product launch of 2019, demonstrating our commitment to leading through innovation," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk Agent Assist is an intelligent advisory tool which supplies data-driven real-time recommendations, next-best actions,and automations to aid agents in customer interactions and guide them to quality and outcome excellency."

Talkdesk Agent Assist is natively built and fully unified within the agent interface while keeping all data internally protected from third-party sharing.