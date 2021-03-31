Talkdesk Launches AI Trainer for Contact Centers

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, today launched Talkdesk AI Trainer, a human-in the-loop (HITL) tool for contact centers that allows agents with domain knowledge to improve artificial intelligence models autonomously.

Talkdesk AI Trainer can be included in the operational flow of contact centers. Within Talkdesk AI Trainer, dashboards display the performance of each AI model and indicate where each model needs additional training.