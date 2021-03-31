Talkdesk Launches AI Trainer for Contact Centers

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, today launched Talkdesk AI Trainer, a human-in the-loop (HITL) tool for contact centers that allows agents with domain knowledge to improve artificial intelligence models autonomously.
Talkdesk AI Trainer can be included in the operational flow of contact centers. Within Talkdesk AI Trainer, dashboards display the performance of each AI model and indicate where each model needs additional training.
"By lowering the barrier to AI adoption in contact centers, Talkdesk AI Trainer is revolutionizing the way companies implement, maintain, and customize their AI models for automation," said Charyana Kannan, chief product officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Enterprises no longer need to hire highly specialized data scientists to program their machine learning models. With AI Trainer, enterprises become autonomous by leveraging their internal customer service subject matter experts—agents and supervisors—to embed knowledge into their existing AI architecture. Talkdesk AI Trainer signifies a bold move into the future of work, where agents are empowered to join the era of AI."