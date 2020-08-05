TTEC Acquires VoiceFoundry

TTEC Holdings, a cloud-based customer experience provider, will acquire VoiceFoundry, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language automation, chatbots, computer-telephony and CRM systems, enterprise integration, user-experience design, analytics, omnichannel engagement, and workforce optimization.

And because VoiceFoundry is a global partner of Amazon Web Services, the TTEC acquisition of VoiceFoundry adds Amazon Connect to TTEC's Humanify Cloud.

The acquisition also extends TTEC Digital's Humanify Cloud Integration and API platform to AWS, providing TTEC users a cloud contact center option and unified per-user per-month (PUPM) offering for access to more than 50 enhanced CX applications to complement AWS's services.

"There is a fundamental shift happening across the industry. Rather than relying directly on customer experience SaaS providers, clients are turning to CX orchestrators and journey partners to build end-to-end customer-centric solutions in the cloud," said Jonathan Lerner, president of TTEC Digital, in a statement. "VoiceFoundry's addition to TTEC Digital provides speed and agility and expands our CX Marketplace with AWS's cloud-first solutions that can accelerate digital CX transformation for our clients." "By leveraging Amazon Connect, CX leaders can increase the ease and speed with which businesses improve customer service," said Pasquale DeMaio, general manager of Amazon Connect at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "We are delighted to see TTEC's investment in VoiceFoundry and their commitment to Amazon Connect, and we look forward to continue working together to offer enhanced customer experience to our shared customers."

The acquisition also adds more than 50 blue-chip companies, primarily in the public sector, e-commerce, financial services, travel, healthcare, and insurance industries, to TTEC's customer base.