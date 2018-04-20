T-Mobile Now Offers Customer Support via iMessage

T-Mobile is the latest brand to become an Apple Business Chat partner, which means the company will now offer customer support via Apple’s Business Chat tool. For consumers, this development spells convenience—now, they can use the iMessage app on their iPhones or iPads to connect with T-Mobile customer service representatives.

Prior to the addition of this channel, consumers had the option of connecting with T-Mobile via its app, its Facebook and Twitter pages, through a call center, or directly at a store. Messaging is the preferred route of communication for many of T-Mobile’s customers, however, which prompted the company to add another option—iMessage.

"In 2016, we launched messaging in the T-Mobile app, so customers can direct message with us. Since last year, messaging volume has increased 3X," T-Mobile's chief operating officer Mike Sievert said in a company statement. Tackling support requests through iMessage will likely alleviate some of the traffic, and provide service in a way that appeals to users.

Consumers that opt to use Business Chat to contact T-Mobile will be able to modify their plans, ask basic support and troubleshooting questions, make billing transactions, and buy accessories. All of these engagements can take place directly within the iMessage app, saving consumers from having to toggle between apps.

For Apple, the move to offer this tool is a direct response to Facebook, which has been building out its Messenger app as a customer service resource for consumers as well. And, given Facebook’s recent security scandal involving Cambridge Analytics, Apple’s promise to keep interactions secure is particularly timely. "With Business Chat, it's easy to have a conversation with a service representative, schedule an appointment, or make purchases using Apple Pay in the Messages app. Business Chat doesn’t share the user’s contact information with businesses and gives users the ability to stop chatting at any time,” according to a statement from Apple.

Apple Business Chat was first introduced back in January and was launched in beta in March. Now, T-Mobile joins a handful of other early partners that use Business Chat, including Home Depot, Marriott, Discover, Lowe’s, and Wells Fargo.