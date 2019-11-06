Sprinklr Launches Live Chat for Customer Support

Sprinklr today released Sprinklr Live Chat, a customer service capability that helps businesses provide immediate support to visitors on their websites and mobile applications.

With Sprinklr Live Chat, users can automatically assign incoming chats to available agents or enable chatbots with artificial intelligence that can answer standard queries. Sprinklr Live Chat is included as a standard feature in Sprinklr Modern Care and can leverage all existing Sprinklr capabilities, including automation, governance, and artificial intelligence. Agents can see all customer queries that relate to specific cases and all of the steps that have been taken to resolve them across channels.

With AI-powered Smart Response Recommendations, agents no longer have to search for a reply script and manually respond to every query. It uses AI to analyze ongoing conversations and then offers the agent three suggested responses. These suggestions include text, emojis, and approved assets. Agents can then use the response as is or edit it before sending it out.

AI-powered sentiment analysis lets Sprinklr automatically classify incoming chats with positive, neutral, or negative sentiment. The AI model has been trained specifically for more than 40 industries and more than 100 languages.

Other capabilities allow users to do the following:

Add chat to any website with a lightweight script or any mobile app through the Sprinklr Live Chat Software Developer Kit (SDK);

Customize the look and feel of Sprinklr Live Chat to align with company branding;

Hide the chat icon or configure auto replies if customers reach out outside business hours; and

Send media/attachments, including text, image, video, audio, and documents.