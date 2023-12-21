Santa Tracker Uses Amazon Connect

Families looking to check in on Santa’s location can rest easy this Christmas Eve knowing that Amazon Connect underpins the estimated 150,000 calls NORAD will receive this year. Using call center technology from AWS to support 1,250 call center volunteers, callers can receive live updates on Santa’s location on Dec. 24 by calling the toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

With live-tracking help from NORAD and an assist from Amazon Connect, everyone can know when Santa is scheduled to squeeze down their chimney on Christmas Eve. And, yes, Virginia, Santa has a call center.

Knowing where Santa is on Christmas Eve is almost as important as what he is bringing. You can imagine all the queries Team Santa receives on his whereabouts as he and the reindeer make their annual spin around the globe. Mostly, it’s some version of, “When are you getting to my house?”

But, Santa is too busy dropping off presents to give his ETA to everyone who asks, and besides, estimating the arrival of a sleigh and eight or so reindeer moving at what is likely hypersonic speed is no simple task. Unless you are the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which does that kind of thing all day long.

Usually, NORAD keeps its data to itself, but this is Santa, so they have set up their annual NORAD Tracks Santa site to share tracking data. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Dec. 24, callers can receive live updates on Santa’s whereabouts

Which begs the question: Who is answering what NORAD estimates are more than 150,000 calls? As established, Santa is very busy, the elves are exhausted, and the reindeer don’t like to talk on the phone. The answer is: 1,250 American and Canadian uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilian volunteers, using the cloud-based contact service Amazon Connect.

When on-site volunteers become busy, NORAD can simply transfer Santa-tracking queries to volunteers working remotely. Remote volunteers make it possible to take thousands of additional calls about Santa’s whereabouts from children all over the world.

And While his bright red outfit and beard might not scream it, Santa is very much on the leading edge of technology, including generative artificial intelligence (generative AI). Remember, Santa and the team have a huge amount to do in a short period of time, so they are always looking for new ways to get their work done faster. Santa and the elves are experimenting with AI-generated gift suggestions, novel toy designs, new carol lyrics, and even recipes for cookies that are a touch healthier for the reindeer and the elf team.