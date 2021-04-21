Salesforce Reimagines Service Cloud

Salesforce today introduced the next generation of Service Cloud to provide connected, personalized service from anywhere on one digital engagement platform. Today's announcement includes key updates to Service Cloud Voice, Workforce Engagement, Visual Remote Assistant, and more.

Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data in one central view for service agents, and offers agents real-time call transcription and artificial intelligence-powered guidance on recommended next steps. Users can now connect existing phone systems into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience.

Service Cloud Workforce Engagement is a new workforce planning product that uses artificial intelligence to help service leaders predict how many requests will come into the contact center and on which channels, including phone, email, web chat, text,and social. Service leaders can plan staffing needs, matching agents to work based on their skills, availability, and shift preference. Agents have a single workspace that integrates data, as well as real-time coaching and on-demand training with myTrailhead, an online learning platform integrated directly into Service Cloud.

In just a few clicks with Salesforce's low-code capabilities, customers can deploy a new chatbot by leveraging Pre-Built Einstein Bots to assist with service requests.

Mobile technicians can reduce time on site by using Visual Remote Assistant, which allows technicians and agents to see what the customer sees through video support, so they can resolve complex issues from anywhere.