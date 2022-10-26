Salesforce Launches Contact Center

Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce announced Salesforce Contact Center to transform and scale contact centers into hubs of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.

Salesforce Contact Center brings together Salesforce's capabilities around automation, intelligence, and real-time data to engage customers wherever they are.

Salesforce Contact Center contains the following:

Service Cloud Voice, which turns voice into a native channel within Salesforce for call resolution and personalized conversations. Companies can use bundled telephony or partner telephony connectors on Salesforce AppExchange.

Digital Engagement, which helps contact centers connect with their customers on their preferred digital channels, with messaging on web, mobile, WhatsApp, SMS, or Facebook Messenger.

Self-Service, which lowers call and chat volume by empowering customers with self-help pages and AI-powered bots to answer frequently asked questions.

Feedback Management, which leverages surveys built natively into Salesforce Service Cloud to collect real-time, actionable feedback from customers.

Shift Scheduling and Omni Routing, which route the right work to the right agents regardless of channel and adjust shift schedules to reflect demand.

Einstein Conversation Insights, which uses Einstein AI to analyze customer interactions to flag next-best actions in real time, spot conversation trends, and use data-driven insights to coach service agents.