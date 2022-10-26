Salesforce Launches Contact Center

Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce announced Salesforce Contact Center to transform and scale contact centers into hubs of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.

Salesforce Contact Center brings together Salesforce's capabilities around automation, intelligence, and real-time data to engage customers wherever they are.

Salesforce Contact Center contains the following:

  • Service Cloud Voice, which turns voice into a native channel within Salesforce for call resolution and personalized conversations. Companies can use bundled telephony or partner telephony connectors on Salesforce AppExchange.
  • Digital Engagement, which helps contact centers connect with their customers on their preferred digital channels, with messaging on web, mobile, WhatsApp, SMS, or Facebook Messenger.
  • Self-Service, which lowers call and chat volume by empowering customers with self-help pages and AI-powered bots to answer frequently asked questions.
  • Feedback Management, which leverages surveys built natively into Salesforce Service Cloud to collect real-time, actionable feedback from customers.
  • Shift Scheduling and Omni Routing, which route the right work to the right agents regardless of channel and adjust shift schedules to reflect demand.
  • Einstein Conversation Insights, which uses Einstein AI to analyze customer interactions to flag next-best actions in real time, spot conversation trends, and use data-driven insights to coach service agents.

"Service Cloud enables companies to do more with less. Now, service departments can deliver complete, connected service experiences from digital self-service to the contact center, to front-line field service, all in real time," said Clara Shih, CEO of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "With rising customer expectations, shrinking team sizes, and uncertain economic conditions, organizations must leverage service technologies that provide holistic, 360-degree customer experiences to be successful."

"With Salesforce Contact Center, organizations can instantly transform their contact centers, empowering agents to provide automated, intelligent, and seamless customer service experiences," said Ryan Nichols, senior vice president and general manager of Contact Center at Salesforce, in a statement. "In an environment where customers have more choice than ever, experiences centered around real-time customer data will help turn potentially negative interactions into long-term customer loyalty."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library