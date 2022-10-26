Salesforce Launches Contact Center

Salesforce Contact Center brings together Salesforce's capabilities around automation, intelligence, and real-time data to engage customers wherever they are.
"Service Cloud enables companies to do more with less. Now, service departments can deliver complete, connected service experiences from digital self-service to the contact center, to front-line field service, all in real time," said Clara Shih, CEO of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "With rising customer expectations, shrinking team sizes, and uncertain economic conditions, organizations must leverage service technologies that provide holistic, 360-degree customer experiences to be successful."
"With Salesforce Contact Center, organizations can instantly transform their contact centers, empowering agents to provide automated, intelligent, and seamless customer service experiences," said Ryan Nichols, senior vice president and general manager of Contact Center at Salesforce, in a statement. "In an environment where customers have more choice than ever, experiences centered around real-time customer data will help turn potentially negative interactions into long-term customer loyalty."