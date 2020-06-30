RingCentral Integrates with Microsoft Teams

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has launched RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams, enabling Direct Routing integration.

With RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams, users will have access to cloud PBX capabilities without having to leave the Teams interface on mobile, web, and desktop. Users can click an embedded message button or @ mention RingCentral to directly schedule meetings or to start video calls or phone conversations from within Teams. The integration enables users to access contacts (both with web or desktop) without leaving Teams.

"Today's modern workforce wants the flexibility to communicate using their preferred channels, both within and outside their organizations," said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral, in a statement. "For organizations using Microsoft Teams for team messaging, RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams provides exceptional enterprise PBX capabilities, enabling users to remain productive from within their Teams environment. Our integrations with Teams aligns with our vision of delivering an open platform where our rich integration ecosystem empowers users to effortlessly and intuitively access RingCentral communications capabilities from their applications of choice to drive productivity across their enterprise."

RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams with Direct Routing integration includes the following:

Call controls to mute/unmute, hold, resume, and transfer calls;

Interactive voice response (IVR);

Call handling to route incoming calls to any or all of the users' devices;

Call queues to route and distribute calls to several extensions and set up overflow capabilities for when it gets busy;

RingCentral's library of native integrations or build their own with RingCentral APIs;

Global coverage with RingCentral's phone system capabilities in more than 40 countries and local and toll-free numbers in more than 100 countries;

Audit reports demonstrating applicable safeguards for HIPAA, FINRA, SOC2, SOC3, HITRUST, and others;

Native call recording for inbound and outbound calls from any device; and

Analytics and call reports for visibility into calls, allowing users to identify key trends and set up automated alerts.

"The drastic shift to a fully remote working world has shed a spotlight on the limitations of legacy on-premise systems, which cause disruption and loss of productivity. With RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams, users can easily leverage the global enterprise phone system capabilities along with top-notch security and reliability that comes with RingCentral," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst at Aragon Research, in a statement.

RingCentral's app integrations for Microsoft Teams, which are native to Teams and accessible via the Office 365 Chrome extension, are both available on the RingCentral app gallery. RingCentral also supports integrations with Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Skype for Business, and Dynamics 365, as well as with Canvas, NetSuite, Salesforce, Zendesk, and others.