Qualtrics Launches Frontline Agent Coaching and Team Assist

Qualtrics today at its X4 customer conference in Salt Lake City unveiled several purpose-built solutions that leverage Qualtrics artificial intelligence and real-time analytics to boost agent effectiveness, deliver better customer support and drive down operational costs. These solutions include Frontline Agent Coaching and Frontline Team Assist, both powered by Qualtrics' ability to collect data from every human and digital touchpoint and apply Qualtrics AI to surface points of friction and trigger real-time action and coaching based on sentiment, behavior, and operational feedback.

"Frontline agents need every possible advantage to resolve customer issues the first time and do so in a way that builds loyalty," said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson. "Qualtrics is giving agents AI-powered insights and real-time coaching to resolve issues faster and with more empathy. Additionally, we're empowering contact center managers with a personalized coaching portal so they can provide the most impactful feedback and training opportunities to get the best out of each individual."

Qualtrics Frontline Agent Coaching extends Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist and gives agents post-call coaching and performance insights. Agents automatically receive insights on their performance once the call is over and coaching on how to improve. Agents can track their performance across several key metrics, access coaching plans, connect to learning management systems and review their On-the-Spot Rewards earned through excellent service.

Qualtrics Frontline Team Assist captures and analyzes all agent calls and uses Qualtrics AI and natural language processing to surface key insights on their performance and put it all into a single 360-degree view for managers. Managers can take snippets of calls in which an agent excelled and automatically share them with the larger team as an example of success.

Qualtrics also today released the following solutions:

Qualtrics Customer Journey Optimizer, which is built into Qualtrics Experience iD and identifies key moments and points of friction that could prevent customers from making purchases or reaching goals. The solution can quantify the revenue impact of issues and redirect customers proactively.

Qualtrics Digital Experience Analytics, which creates a visual replay of consumers' behavior during their web experiences, capturing key frustration signals like error clicks, rage clicks, and mouse thrashes. Digital Experience Analytics uses Qualtrics AI to identify the most relevant session replays.

Qualtrics; Research Hub, which brings together the millions of data points that make up all of the research happening across an organization, including brand studies, customer feedback, market data, and more, into a searchable system.

Qualtrics Qualitative Research, a suite of tools builds on the video feedback and editing capabilities with new capabilities for even greater insight, such as video diaries, in-depth interviews, research solutions for user experience, and a purpose-built solution for focus groups.

Qualtrics Real-time Brand Intelligence, which tells marketers how well their campaigns, events, and interactions are driving customer acquisition and demand. It constantly captures vast amounts of data from social platforms, news, review sites, search, paid media, web traffic, behavioral data, and more. Then the Qualtrics AI engine analyzes all of those data points and delivers predictive insights and recommends actions that will increase customer acquisition and reduce spending.

"Billions of dollars in revenue are lost every day due to poor digital experiences," Anderson said. "Qualtrics' new frontline digital solutions help leaders understand the why behind digital behavior and help companies know with certainty what to do next to accelerate customer acquisition and remove friction that's resulting in lost customers and lost revenue.

"Right now, even the most loyal customers are shopping around for the most value and best experiences, and organizations that want to drive growth have to deeply understand who their customers are and how to connect with them," Anderson said. "These innovations will help professionals get even deeper and more personal insights out of their research investments and will enable marketers to strengthen their ability to attract customers and build long-lasting relationships with greater speed and lower costs."