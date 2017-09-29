Pega’s T-Switch Tool Adds Transparency to AI in Customer Service

Artificial intelligence is a powerful capability that can make customer service platforms smarter, but using AI can have some drawbacks as well. A lack of transparency when it comes to AI solutions can be problematic, especially in highly regulated industries where distinctions must be made between an engagement with a customer support agent and an engagement with AI. Plus, on the surface, it’s not always clear how AI models and algorithms make their decisions, which also poses regulatory challenges. Pegasystems’ T-Switch solution aims to mitigate these issues by giving organizations more control over their AI engagements.

The T-Switch is part of the latest version of Pega’s Customer Decision Hub and will empower organizations to deploy AI algorithms according to the “transparency thresholds” within their business, according to a company statement. The end goal is to help lower potential risks and remain compliant with regulations as well as deliver customer experiences that clearly differentiate between human interactions and AI.

“With increasing amounts of regulations, nearly any global organization needs to ensure its AI systems provide the appropriate levels of transparency that allow businesses to explain how they use customer data,” Rob Walker, vice president of decision management at Pegasystems, said in a company statement.

Because the T-Switch will provide transparency flexibility, organizations will be able to adjust it based on their individual business needs. For internal uses, like managing content assets, transparency is not a priority, but for the healthcare space or for financial institutions that rely on artificial intelligence, transparency is critical. For them, the T-Switch will likely provide reassurance that they’re taking all necessary measures to provide the visibility that their respective industries require.

“The T-Switch ensures organizations maintain compliance while leveraging the power of AI to provide exceptional experiences that increases customer satisfaction and the bottom line,” Walker added.

The T-Switch will be available by the end of October, as part of the of release of a new version of the Pega Customer Decisions Hub. In addition to housing the T-Switch, the Hub will also serve as an AI control center and will include the Predictive Analytics Director tool, which will enable organizations to develop models that predict customer behavior; the Adaptive Decision Manager tool, which will automatically adjust models based on customer actions; and a text analytics tool that will analyze text, sentiment, and intent.