NICE to Acquire LiveVox

NICE is acquiring LiveVox, a proactive outreach provider, in a stock transaction.

Following closing of the deal, NICE will combine its CXone cloud contact center platform and Enlighten AI engine purpose-built for CX with LiveVox's proactive outreach portfolio to create a unified platform converging all interactions, voice and digital, attended and unattended, inbound and outbound.

"Today, we are taking another major step in making smart conversational AI a reality. The era of digital engagement is already here, and we are excited to enable organizations to propel their digital engagement and conversational AI forward. In joining forces with LiveVox, we now have the strongest and broadest proactive outreach portfolio," Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE, said in a statement. "NICE has a remarkable track record in augmenting its leading innovation with complementary acquisitions. I am excited about this acquisition, and I am positive that together with the experienced and talented LiveVox team we will create an outstanding incremental value to our customers and shareholders."

"This is great news for our customers, employees, and shareholders. NICE is an amazing organization, and its breadth, reach, and commitment to continuous innovation promise to amplify our growth and the capabilities of the complementary solutions we can bring to market together," said John DiLullo, CEO of LiveVox, in a statement. "Today's announcement marks the beginning of a thrilling new chapter for LiveVox, and we are excited to embark on this journey alongside a prominent global leader in customer experience platforms and trusted AI solutions."