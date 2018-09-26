NICE inContact Integrates CXOne with Salesforce Live Agent

NICE inContact has launched NICE inContact CXone support for intelligent routing of omnichannel customer interactions natively in Salesforce.com Live Agent and delivery of enhanced workforce optimization (WFO) within the Salesforce.com user interface.

Through the integration, CXone helps agents handle omnichannel customer interactions and access WFO functionality from within the familiar Salesforce agent user interface.

"Companies of all sizes are looking to elevate customer, partner, and employee experiences to better compete and grow," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of global independent software vendor partners at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of Salesforce, and through continuous innovation, NICE inContact provides customers with new ways to power exceptional customer experiences via an intuitive and integrated agent desktop."

CXone Omnichannel Routing support of Salesforce Live Agent cases and chats, via API integration, provides advanced skills-based routing capabilities for omnichannel interactions natively in the Salesforce Live Agent UI. Agents can handle interactions in the native Salesforce Omni-channel widget, a familiar interface that reduces training requirements and increases productivity.

Tight integration of CXone WFO Pro within Salesforce lets agents access WFO functionality without leaving Salesforce, and includes WFO notifications, schedule access, time-off requests, shift bidding, quality evaluations, and coaching. New agent self-assessments functionality and CXone Quality Management Analytics Pro further enhances employee efficiency and engagement.

Agent self-assessments let agents provide personal feedback on their performance to create two-way dialogue with supervisors for coaching, learning, and improvement. CXone QM Analytics Pro is a new omnichannel quality management offering, fully integrated with Salesforce, that applies speech and text analytics to automatically pinpoint the right interactions for quality evaluations and agent coaching sessions. Managers and supervisors can use automatic analysis of customer sentiment, plus predefined or custom-defined categories and phrases, to select the right voice or digital interactions for review.

And finally, a new integrated WebRTC softphone supports handling for all customer voice interactions, both inbound and outbound. With a single sign on (SSO), agents are automatically logged into CXone on Salesforce, eliminating the need to maintain multiple user credentials and helping to improve security.