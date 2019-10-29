NICE inContact Adds a Native Salesforce Lightning User Interface to CXone

NICE inContact has added to CXone Agent for Salesforce with more omnichannel experiences for customers. The CXone cloud platform integrates with Salesforce.com, adding a global carrier-grade voice channel, intelligent omnichannel routing for Salesforce digital channels, and integrated workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities.

"Today's customers expect only the best from each and every brand they interact with, every time. NICE inContact is excited to announce further enhancements to our integration with Salesforce, to deliver great customer experiences," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "CXone Agent for Salesforce's new native interface for Salesforce helps power easier and more convenient experiences for both agents and customers alike, helping contribute to increased satisfaction and loyalty."

The new Lightning-native interface for CXone Agent for Salesforce delivers enhanced functionality and a streamlined design. These include the following:

Agents can elevate Salesforce digital channels to CXone voice in a single click, simplifying customer journey analysis with a unified interaction record.

Agents can handle up to 25 interactions concurrently.

The new interface enables Salesforce Lightning customers to streamline agent work and training, presenting agent functionality based on their skill sets and the context of the interaction.

CXone Agent for Salesforce adds a global carrier-grade voice channel and intelligent routing engine to customer interaction channels.

CXone Agent for Salesforce offers embedded workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities for agent scheduling, coaching, and quality management.

NICE inContact also recently introduced CXone Packages integrated with Salesforce, adding voice, intelligent routing for Salesforce digital channels, embedded workforce optimization, and speech/text analytics. CXone Packages for Salesforce enables customers to expand as their customer expectations and contact center business needs evolve.

The new CXone Packages include the following:

Contact Center Core, which adds global carrier-grade voice, self-service interactive voice response, integrated softphone, smart routing for Salesforce digital channels, and advanced call and screen recording;

Contact Center Advanced, which adds workforce management, analytics-powered quality management, gamification, advanced performance reporting, and executive dashboards; and

Contact Center Complete, which adds speech and text analytics for customer interactions, and customer feedback survey and analytics capabilities.

NICE inContact is a Platinum Partner on Salesforce's AppExchange.