NICE inContact Adds AI in Spring 2021 Release of CXone

NICE inContact today launched the Spring 2021 release of CXone, which adds artificial intelligence with Real-Time Interaction Guidance for agents, expands self-service capabilities, and empowers work-from-anywhere teams.

The Spring 2021 product release leverages NICE Enlighten AI models to guide agents at the point-of-service. In addition, CXone enables organizations to add custom apps as digital channels and redefine their self-service capabilities with a no-code integration framework to bring your own virtual agents from Google and others. Also, with this release, new features in CXone Workforce Engagement provide agents with anytime, anywhere mobile scheduling and streamline coaching efforts.

"By focusing on building in agility through four key pillars (AI, digital engagement, self-service, and agent empowerment) CXone is setting the standard for delivering the latest innovations that build customer relationships that last," said Paul Jarman, NICE InContact's CEO, in a statement.

Among the other changes in the new release are the following: