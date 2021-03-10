NICE inContact Adds AI in Spring 2021 Release of CXone

NICE inContact today launched the Spring 2021 release of CXone, which adds artificial intelligence with Real-Time Interaction Guidance for agents, expands self-service capabilities, and empowers work-from-anywhere teams.
The Spring 2021 product release leverages NICE Enlighten AI models to guide agents at the point-of-service. In addition, CXone enables organizations to add custom apps as digital channels and redefine their self-service capabilities with a no-code integration framework to bring your own virtual agents from Google and others. Also, with this release, new features in CXone Workforce Engagement provide agents with anytime, anywhere mobile scheduling and streamline coaching efforts.
"By focusing on building in agility through four key pillars (AI, digital engagement, self-service, and agent empowerment) CXone is setting the standard for delivering the latest innovations that build customer relationships that last," said Paul Jarman, NICE InContact's CEO, in a statement.
Among the other changes in the new release are the following:
- CXone Virtual Agent Hub enables integration of pre-built third-party AI chatbots and voice bots, like Google Dialogflow;
- CXone Self-Service Analytics uses interactive voice response (IVR) insights to identify patterns that impact call containment, such as call drop-offs and frequent agent transfers;
- Contact centers can use an open application programming interface (API) to implement custom channels, such as their mobile app, to appear just like a native digital channel within CXone;
- Contact centers that use CXone Agent for Salesforce can now connect with customers through more digital channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter, in addition to the existing advanced routing and true omnichannel with digital-to-voice elevation available with CXone embedded in the Salesforce agent workspace;
- Real-time monitoring for digital channels gives supervisors a complete view of digital and voice channels for both remote and in-office agents;
- The new CXone Engagement Manager mobile application gives agents instant access to view schedules, trade shifts with peers, and get proactive schedule change notifications; and
- A new cross-platform feature monitors workforce management forecasts and automatically identifies and schedules agents for coaching sessions.