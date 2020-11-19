NICE Unveils Enlighten Fraud Prevention

NICE today unveiled Enlighten Fraud Prevention.

Bringing together NICE Enlighten's customer engagement artificial intelligence platform with the company's voice biometrics capabilities, the solution continuously scans millions of calls to pinpoint suspicious behavior and uncover previously unidentified fraudsters.

"Contact center fraud is growing in frequency, breadth, and sophistication," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, in a statement. "NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention stands out as an integrated, pre-emptive AI-based fraud prevention solution that actively prevents malicious activities with minimum additional effort from customers."

NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention includes artificial intelligence interpretive and predictive models that scan millions of voice interactions over time to detect abnormal, risky behavior, including requests to change addresses or authentication methods without relying on agents to manually capture dispositions. NICE's Proactive Fraudster Exposure voice biometrics capability included within the solution is then used to expose perpetrators and create a ranked and prioritized list of suspected fraudsters.

The solution is self-training, constantly learning from identified behaviors and continuously updating its AI models.