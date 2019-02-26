NICE Unveils Enhanced Strategic Planner for Contact Centers

NICE haS introduced NICE Enhanced Strategic Planner(ESP) to help contact centers make long-term workforce planning decisions.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and based in the cloud, NICE ESP helps contact centers plan and predict capacity needs based on their unique requirements. This advanced solution is an integral part of NICE's Workforce Management version 7.2, which includes enhancements enabling next-generation planning, support for tens of thousands of rules, and expanded cloud capabilities.

NICE ESP) helps contact centers predict how anticipated or potential staffing scenarios will impact the ability to meet performance goals. The AI-driven solution considers a range of variables, such as staff and channel needs as well as business parameters.

NICE ESP offers the following advanced features:

Dozens of advanced statistical models using AI to generate forecasts that adapt to historical data;

"What-if" planning to help predict potential impact of scenarios like business acquisitions or staffing changes on the contact center's unique workforce and performance metrics;

Multiple metric resolution besides just full-time equivalents, such as detailed shrinkage, service goals, and average handle times;

Tight integration with NICE Workforce Management; and

Cloud deployment, connectivity, maintenance, and management by NICE.

In addition to Enhanced Strategic Planner, NICE Workforce Management version 7.2 brings other enhancements that enable next-generation planning, expanded cloud capability, usability and performance improvements, and enrichments to reduce pain points for customers concerning adjacent product and ACD integrations. This version also supports the Amazon Connect platform with both historical and real-time integration.