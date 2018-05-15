NICE Releases Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0

NICE today released version 2.0 of its NICE Adaptive Workforce Optimization (AWFO) solution.

A cloud-native solution that can be integrated as part of NICE's CXone platform, the new version leverages analytics, gamification, and additional tools to offer a tailored employee experience based on each employee's unique metrics, attributes, and preferences.

Training can also be tailored to the employee's profile, or persona.

Key capabilities of the new version include the following:

Multidimensional employee Personas to personalize performance management processes and activities;

An advanced rules engine that underpins all Adaptive Goals, Adaptive Insights, and Adaptive Actions, enabling goal-setting integrated with near real-time, personalized issue identification and action recommendation; and

Knowledge Trivia e-learning module with quizzes on new material and the ability to earn points as incentives, including integration within coaching packages.

"We understand our customers' need for increasing productivity, and our immense experience in the field confirms that this is best implemented by inspiring employees to be the best that they can be. NICE is strategically committed to delivering such inspiration via our new cutting-edge Adaptive WFO 2.0 solution that puts the employee in the center and leverages analytics, training, and gamification technologies to drive up engagement and contribute toward better bottom-line results," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement.

NICE today also launched NICE Employee Virtual Attendant (NEVA), a virtual attendant for employees that offers real-time process guidance when called for or automatically when an opportunity is identified.

NEVA's interface invites employees to request assistance and ask questions via voice or text chat, when needed. Employees can ask NEVA to execute a process or display contextual process guidance. NEVA's intelligent decisioning engine will translate the request into structured workflow actions and execute on behalf of the employee by interacting with desktop systems. By extracting underlying data from back-end systems or pulling together a script guiding the employee with the next best actions at the opportune time, NEVA closes the loop on every interaction and helps employees attain their desired goals.

With NEVA, new employees receive on-the-job training via step-by-step process guidance. In addition, by reminding employees to follow policy-based processes, such as reading a required disclaimer, checking a required box, or completing a step in the process, NEVA drives compliance.

Based on the NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, NEVA also implements routine and repetitive tasks for the human workforce in a customer service workflow.