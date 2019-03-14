NICE Pairs Its RPA with CallVu's Digital Engagement

NICE is partnering with CallVU to integrate NICE robotic process automation (RPA) with CallVU's digital engagement technologies to offer visually enriched interactive voice response (IVR) and digital customer engagement at the front end, together with smart automation of complex back-end processes.
This partnership allows organizations to offer their customers the option to select an additional digital engagement layer when dialing into call centers. When selected during the IVR process, this layer can send a URL to the customer's smart device and enables screen sharing and multimedia.
CallVU's Digital Engagement enables organizations to offer self-service options in cases of high volume and low-value tasks. For more complex, higher-value tasks requiring a human employee, such as applying for a loan or opening a bank account, employees can leverage and share digital content with the customer in real time.
"Delivering value through innovation has always been paramount for NICE. As such, we're excited to partner with CallVU to achieve even higher levels of innovation, offering greater operational efficiencies across the front- and back-office environments and driving a higher quality of service. NICE RPA's powerful robots simplify complex operational processes by seamlessly executing tasks in the background, thus empowering customer interaction agents to focus on what really matters. This enables organizations to not only improve productivity but also drive a superior customer experience," said Barry Cooper, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement.
"NICE is a leader in enterprise software, and we are proud to extend our partnership and bring more value to organizations worldwide. Customers today are looking for always-on, personalized services that require no wait time and can be managed end-to-end on their smartphones. With our combined solution, we are essentially transforming every customer interaction into a visual, digital engagement. This will enable companies to increase the usage of digital content, expedite customer issue resolution, and increase sales conversions, while differentiating themselves through unmatched user experiences," added Ori Faran, founder and CEO of CallVU, in a statement.