NICE Pairs Its RPA with CallVu's Digital Engagement

NICE is partnering with CallVU to integrate NICE robotic process automation (RPA) with CallVU's digital engagement technologies to offer visually enriched interactive voice response (IVR) and digital customer engagement at the front end, together with smart automation of complex back-end processes.

This partnership allows organizations to offer their customers the option to select an additional digital engagement layer when dialing into call centers. When selected during the IVR process, this layer can send a URL to the customer's smart device and enables screen sharing and multimedia.

CallVU's Digital Engagement enables organizations to offer self-service options in cases of high volume and low-value tasks. For more complex, higher-value tasks requiring a human employee, such as applying for a loan or opening a bank account, employees can leverage and share digital content with the customer in real time.