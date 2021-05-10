NICE Launches InterACT Recording Solution

NICE has launched InterACT, an artificial intelligence-powered recording solution that can scale up to support as many as 200,000 agents on the same system.

Based on a microservices-driven cloud architecture, InterACT is flexible and highly scalable, with load balancing that optimizes server footprint. It can support cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations and N+M redundancy that can withstand multiple service disruptions.

InterACT automates the entire decisioning process behind how calls are recorded. Settings, such as system mapping, do not need to be determined for every integration and scenario. The AI recording underpinning the solution automatically adapts to interaction channels, recorder configurations, extensions, and data sources.

InterACT also enables IT administrators and managers to ensure compliance of their contact center evidence keeping. The interface is based on HTML5, while the solution's capabilities are presented as a suite of applications.

InterACT aligns with the latest security standards, including CVSSv3 and TLS1.3, and leverages advanced authentication and authorization solutions, such as Active Directory, ADFS, SAML, and OpenID.