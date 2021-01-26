NICE Integrates CXone and Engage with Microsoft Teams

NICE has integrated its NICE inContact CXone and NICE Engage contact center solutions with Microsoft Teams, empowering real-time recording as well as compatibility with a range of related applications.

These latest enhancements to the pre-built CXone for Teams integration include the following:

Embedded CXone agent, for access to tools, systems, and people directly from within Teams;

Synchronized CXone directory, which automatically imports Teams users and displays their presence so agents can find, see the availability of, and connect with experts anywhere in the organization; and

Custom workspaces, which provide agents access to the websites and applications they use every day, including knowledge bases, corporate websites, and even leading CRMs.

These new capabilities complement CXone Voice Connectivity for Teams, which enables customers to safeguard every interaction using global, carrier-grade voice services.

"Exceptional customer experiences are a business-wide priority, as fostering a community of loyal and engaged advocates is essential to long-term, sustainable growth," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "Through greater collaboration across the enterprise, agents are further empowered to deliver the speedy, effective, and engaging interactions they and customers increasingly rely on. CXone for Microsoft Teams brings together the optimal ingredients for contact center success: collaboration, expertise, and a best-in-class platform."

Through the NICE Engage integration, companies gain real-time recording coverage of all their Teams-based communications to support global regulatory compliance strategies on a single platform. NICE Engage for Teams can record any media source used through Teams, from voice to screen and chats. With its real-time streaming and recording capabilities, NICE Engage enables Teams users to benefit from a range of solutions, such as NICE Real-Time Authentication and real-time notifications for both PCI DSS compliance and recording assurance.

NICE Engage users can repurpose their existing Advanced Interaction Recorder (AIR) channels to Microsoft Teams. .