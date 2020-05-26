NICE InContact Integrates CXone with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365

NICE inContact today announced an integration between Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service with NICE inContact CXone.

Together, CXone and Microsoft Teams will allow contact center agents to collaborate with other experts for case resolution. The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service provides voice connectivity and embedded agent controls, complementing the app's consolidated agent desktop.

"Today's customers expect nothing less than experiences that are both fast and personalized to their particular needs. This requires that agents have collaboration tools and direct access to customer context so that they can quickly address customer needs," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "We are excited to be part of the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program, which provides access to valuable resources from Microsoft. This integration enables NICE inContact to provide powerful customer experiences, powered by a collaborative and intelligent 360-degree view of the customer, with every interaction."

With CXone voice connectivity for Teams, agents can use Teams as a softphone when they interact with customers. Managers will have access to the full range of CXone real-time and historical reporting so they can monitor key performance indicators (KPIs).

The CXone Agent for Microsoft Dynamics Customer Service integrates voice connectivity to complement the supported digital messaging channels found in Customer Service. With skills-based routing available today in Customer Service, organizations can use their customer data stored in Dynamics 365 to identify and connect customers to the best-fit agent.