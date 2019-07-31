Gupshup Partners with WhatsApp for Chatbot

Gupshup, providers of a chatbot and bot development platform, has just released an artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform for WhatsApp. This platform will enable businesses to customize messages and provide individual responses to customers using the new visual WhatsApp dashboard.

WhatsApp's Gupshup-enabled Self-Service platform is the result of an ongoing relationship between the two companies. Previously, Gupshup offered WhatsApp enterprise users access to programmable messaging APIs and managed services so its customers could connect with and build rich conversational messaging experiences over WhatsApp Business. Gupshup is also WhatsApp's biggest partner by notification volume.

"We are excited to provide solutions to WhatsApp customers and to be taking this instrumental step towards simplifying how businesses and consumers communicate with each other," says Ravi Sundararajan, chief operations officer at Gupshup.