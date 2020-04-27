Google and AudioCodes Collaborate on Voice Services for Google Dialogflow Virtual Agents

AudioCodes, a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions, is collaborating with Google to integrate telephony voice services with virtual agents developed with the Google Dialogflow bot framework.
The AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution, built on AudioCodes' Voice.AI Gateway, enables Dialogflow virtual agents to become accessible via telephone calls. It includes a self-service portal and automatic integration.
Customers can purchase phone numbers for their services. Phone numbers are available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with other countries to follow.
"We are pleased to have the AudioCodes solution integrated with Dialogflow," said Shantanu Misra, lead product manager at Dialogflow, in a statement. "By seamlessly adding telephony interfaces to virtual agents developed on Dialogflow, AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution extends the reach and value of Dialogflow virtual agents, enabling companies to cut long waiting times in busy support centers and increase productivity of live agents."
"The One-Click Telephony Gateway solution is a further example of AudioCodes' continuous drive towards voice innovation," said Yehuda Herscovici, vice president of product at AudioCodes, in a statement. "Building on our market-leading SBCs and our innovative Voice.AI gateway platform, the new solution promises to offer bot developers and contact center operators a new dimension in the automation of customer interactions."