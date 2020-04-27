Google and AudioCodes Collaborate on Voice Services for Google Dialogflow Virtual Agents

AudioCodes, a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions, is collaborating with Google to integrate telephony voice services with virtual agents developed with the Google Dialogflow bot framework.

The AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution, built on AudioCodes' Voice.AI Gateway, enables Dialogflow virtual agents to become accessible via telephone calls. It includes a self-service portal and automatic integration.

Customers can purchase phone numbers for their services. Phone numbers are available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with other countries to follow.