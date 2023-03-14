Global Call Centers Market to Reach $741.7 Billion by 2030

Global Industry Analysts expects the global market for call centers to reach a revised $741.7 billion by 2030, growing at compound annual rate of 6.1 percent. The firm estimated the market at $461.1 billion in 2022.

Of those figures, in-house contact centers are projected to grow by 6 percent and reach $566 billion, while the outsourced segment is projected for 6.6 percent CAGR during the next eight-year period.

The firm estimates the U.S. market at $134.9 billion, while China is forecast to grow at a 5.6 percent CAGR to reach $128.6 billion by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, Canada, and Germany.

The report cites a number of technology trends affecting the market, including rising importance of workforce management, database management, voice-based training, mobile apps, hosted and virtual environments, virtual agents, multilingual capabilities, remote technologies, collaboration tools, analytics, social media integration, unified communications, and omnichannel capabilities.

Among the more than 200 leading companies competing in the contact center space, the report identifies {24}7.ai, Alliance Data Systems, Alorica, Atento, ATOS, BT Communications, Capita Cusomer Management, Concentrix, Entel, Genpact, IBEX Global, IBM Global Process Services, Plusoft Informatica, Sitel, Tata Consultancy Services, Teleperformance, West, and Wipro.